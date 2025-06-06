RGU students, alumni plant trees to mark WED

RONO HILLS, 5 Jun: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) mass communication department celebrated the World Environment Day (WED) with a tree plantation drive, adorning the department’s compound with a variety of ornamental and fruit trees.

Organized by the department’s research scholars in collaboration with the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Contemporary Communique Club (C3), the event symbolized a meaningful step towards a greener campus and stronger ties among students and alumni.

Taking part in the event, the department’s alumnus and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists President Amar Sangno praised the initiative for bringing together past and present students. He encouraged aspiring journalists to follow the media ethics taught in the department and to honour its legacy through responsible journalism.

Highlighting the department’s 21-year history, he emphasized its role in producing leading journalists, filmmakers, photographers, and professionals in Arunachal, and called for establishing a stronger alumni network to support the department’s growth.

RGU Mass Communication Head Prof Kh Kabi called the plantation drive a meaningful effort towards environmental conservation. “Through small actions, we can contribute to nature and create change,” he said, and gave assurance that the department would look after the planted saplings. He also invited the alumni to stay engaged and contribute to the department’s progress.

Community Studies Dean Prof Uttam Pegu lauded the collaborative effort and committed to organize more events to strengthen ties with the university’s alumni.

Assistant Professor Sunil Koijam echoed this, and proposed a two-day alumni meet in October, with the C3 team appointed as coordinators.

YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni thanked the department for its partnership, and emphasized the event’s alignment with this year’s World Environment Day theme, ‘Ending Plastic Pollution Globally’. He praised the organizers for avoiding plastic waste, such as packaged water bottles and tetra packs, during the programme.

Doni also expressed gratitude to Itanagar Forest Division’s Range Forest Officer Techi Khilli for providing saplings and consistently supporting the YMCR’s efforts.

The event saw the participation of notable department alumni, including Taya Bagang (IJU-NEC member), Chukhu Indu (The Arunachal Times reporter), Gyamar Karme (C3 chair), and Millo Kado (C3 vicechair), who also spoke, emphasizing the importance of a strong alumni network.

They highlighted how such connections could enhance collaboration, mentorship, and opportunities for current students while supporting the department’s growth.