NSU urges DDSE not to release teachers without replacements

KHONSA, 6 Jun: The Nocte Students’ Union (NSU) has submitted a representation to the deputy director of school education (DDSE) of Tirap district, urging that no subject teachers be transferred or released without a suitable replacement.

In the letter, the NSU expressed concern over the shortage of subject teachers in Tirap district, particularly following the retirement of experienced educators. It emphasized that releasing teachers without appointing/posting relievers would further exacerbate the educational challenges faced by students in the region.

The union said that teachers posted from other districts to Tirap should not be released or transferred without relievers.

Upon receiving the representation from NSU president Wangjen Bangsia, DDSE KC Lowangcha, considering the shortage of teachers, assured that no teacher would be released unless a replacement is posted and has joined their designated position in the district. She added, however, that transfer and posting within the district is done to “balance the teachers subject-wise or school-wise, according to the category of the schools, with or without relievers.”

Previously, the All Tirap District Students Union, along with community-based organizations, had submitted a similar representation to the director of secondary education, highlighting similar concerns about teachers’ shortage in Tirap district. (DIPRO)