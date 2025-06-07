Plantation drives held to mark WED

ITANAGAR/ZIRO, 6 Jun: The 138 Bn CRPF organized a plantation drive at its Senki View campuses here on Thursday to mark the World Environment Day (WED).

The event saw the participation of all ranks, under the leadership of 138 Bn Commandant Rajendra Kumar, who emphasized the importance of environment protection and urged all personnel to actively participate in environmental protection measures.

The event saw the planting of numerous saplings, including a variety of native species, which will significantly contribute to enhancing green cover in the region.

The commandant reiterated the unit’s commitment to sustainable practices and highlighted that the plantation drive was part of a broader initiative to make the campus and surrounding areas greener and more eco-friendly, the battalion informed in a release.

In Lower Subansiri headquarters Ziro, a plantation drive was organized by the alumni of VKV Ziro, in collaboration with the divisional forest office to mark the WED.

Former Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, Tadu Development Committee representative Tadu Tayung, Yachuli CDPO Khoda Tapa, representatives from the AAPSU, All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union and the Apatani Students’ Union, and officials of the Department of Forest, Ziro attended the drive.

Drawing and essay competitions were also conducted for students. Students also performed skits to raise awareness about plastic pollution, deforestation, and conservation of water.

The alumni of VKV Ziro is celebrating the silver jubilee of the VKV and will be organizing a number of programmes like health screening camp, blood donation campaign, T-shirt launch, and book and sports utility donation drives, informed a release.