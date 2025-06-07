Road connectivity to Tuting subdivision restored

TUTING, 6 Jun: Road connectivity to Tuting subdivision in Upper Siang district, which had been completely severed for nearly a month due to massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfalls at multiple locations along the Janbo to Migging stretch, was reopened for traffic on Thursday.

According to a report from Tuting Additional Deputy Commissioner Pandov Perme, the continuous road blockage had caused severe hardships for the public. For the past 20 days, road communication had been entirely cut off, forcing daily commuters – many with urgent personal or official commitments – to traverse the treacherous jungle footpath from Singging village to Palling on foot for around four hours alongside the left bank of the Siang river to reach district headquarters Yingkiong.

The situation was further aggravated by the shortage of essential commodities, including petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), which have been completely unavailable since 14 May. Mobile network operations have also been affected, adding more difficulties for the residents.

In an unfortunate incident on 3 June, an LPG carrier truck with empty cylinders while returning from Tuting was swept off the road by a landslide and fell into a ditch in between Migging and Mosing in Tuting subdivision. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

Adding to the crisis, the district headquarters has been without electricity for the last three days.

Landslides along the Janbo-Bomdo road have damaged electric poles, disrupting power supply and further impacting normal lives of the denizens.

The Electrical Department in Upper Siang district has deployed manpower and machinery to expedite restoration efforts. However, persistent inclement weather continues to hamper progress, making it difficult to restore electricity.

Meanwhile, the district administration is closely monitoring the restoration works in coordination with the 761 BRTF BRO commander and the Electrical Department, and has sought public cooperation and patience, assuring that all efforts are being made on a war footing to restore essential services and normalcy in the affected areas. (DIPRO)