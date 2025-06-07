ICR DC issues order to avoid monsoon-related disasters

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu has advised the residents living near areas vulnerable to landslides and floods to shift to safer areas/locations to avoid untoward monsoon-related incidents/loss of lives and properties.

In an order issued on 4 June following the weather report from the Meteorological Department regarding heavy rainfall for a few days, the DM said that “there is every possibility of loss of human lives and properties if advance precautionary measures are not taken.”

“It is hereby clarified that those deliberately staying in flood prone/vulnerable/landslide areas or blocking water pathways along the rivers, nallahs and streams shall be doing at their own risk and hence shall not be entitled to claim any compensation whatsoever in future. This includes those self-induced manmade disasters by cutting the hill slopes unauthorisedly and building structures/houses over nallahs/drains, etc,” the order read.

The order further said that people may contact the District Disaster Management Authority at the following numbers in the event of

any exigencies due to natural calamity: 9436824371 (district emergency operation centre, toll-free); 9436896667 (Itanagar EAC); 9436256133 (Naharlagun EAC); 9402410988 (Banderdewa CO); 8131890136 (DDMO); 8974127542 (Itanagar PS OC); 7002868776 (Naharlagun PS OC); and 9436042190 (Banderdewa PS OC). (DIPRO)