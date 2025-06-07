Sona pushes for daily Itanagar-Mechukha flight

NEW DELHI, 6 Jun: Tourism Minister PD Sona met Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and urged him to introduce daily fixed-wing flights to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district under the UDAN scheme.

Stating that the region relies on limited helicopter services that are weather-dependent, making it inaccessible for much of the year, the minister emphasized the urgency and need for reliable, year-round connectivity to benefit the local population and unlock the tourism potential of the region.

“We are committed to improving the infrastructure and connectivity in Mechukha. A daily flight to Itanagar will not only enhance the lives of locals but also promote tourism in the region. We look forward to working with the Civil Aviation Department to make this a reality,” Sona said.

Responding positively to the minister’s request, the civil aviation secretary directed Civil Aviation Director Sankesh Mehta to engage with airlines and initiate the bidding process for the Mechukha-Itanagar route under the UDAN scheme.

Sona assured full state support for the proposal, including infrastructure and administrative facilitation.

The meeting also addressed the pending clearance of the Mechukha civil terminal.

BCAS DDG Pratibha Ambedkar assured that the matter would be taken up on priority to expedite the process.