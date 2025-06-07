TCBO provides relief to flood-affected families

DAPORIJO, 6 Jun: The Tagin Clan Based Organisation (TCBO), led by Reri Welfare Society [RWS] president Reri Dujum Dulom, visited flood-affected families of Dilidi Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on 4 June.

The flood on 29 May damaged OBT houses and destroyed many belongings of two families.

The team interacted with the affected family members and provided financial assistance and other household items to them.

The RWS president and its secretary Taw Ekke advised both the families to shift from the flood-prone area to other safer places.

They further appealed to the public of Upper Subansiri district to follow the flood advisory issued by the deputy commissioner for safety of life and properties.