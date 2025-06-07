New Lainwang chief passes away

NEW LAINWANG, 6 Jun: Ngoiwang Lowang, the chief of New Lainwang, passed away peacefully at his home here in Tirap district on 4 June. He was 85.

As per family sources, Lowang had been suffering from kidney and heart diseases since 2016, and had undergone treatment at a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin in a condolence message said that late Ngoiwang Lowang was a man of wisdom, integrity, and boundless love.

“Chief Ngoiwang Lowang was more than a leader; he was a devoted husband, a nurturing father, and a guiding light to his community,” the MLA said. “His unwavering dedication to the welfare and unity of Lainwang will forever be remembered and cherished.”

Lowang is survived by his wife, ten daughters, and three sons. (DIPRO)