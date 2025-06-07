Yoga, volleyball organized to mark Int’l Day against Drug Abuse

YUPIA, 6 Jun: To commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Papum Pare district administration and the district ICDS cell organized a yoga session and a volleyball match for the inmates at AMA’s Vision Foundation Detoxification Centre here.

The event was organized under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), a flagship initiative of the Government of India.

District ICDS Cell Deputy Director Jaya Taba lauded Taba Mangha, the managing director of the detoxification centre, for his efforts in rehabilitating individuals affected by substance abuse.

She encouraged the inmates to adopt a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle, and distributed a water filter, board games, and fresh fruits on behalf of the district administration, the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and the district ICDS cell, Yupia.

The event also featured the NMBA pledge taken by the inmates and the visiting officials, reaffirming their commitment to a drug-free society.

As part of the green initiative, the visiting team planted saplings within the premises of the detoxification centre.

Later, a yoga session was conducted by Yigam Basar and her team from the Art of Living. (DIPRO)