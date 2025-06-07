RGU organises yogasana competition

RONO HILLS, 6 Jun: As part of the 100-day countdown to the celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2025, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a yogasana competition here on Thursday to promote mental and physical health, and to encourage the adoption of yoga as a lifestyle.

The competition was conducted separately for male and female participants across different age categories: 8-17 years, 18-29 years, and 30 years & above.

The winners:

Female category (above 19 years): 1st position: Yamyum Khocha; 2nd position: Mamta Sonowal; 3rd position: Miyang Litin; 4th position: Olek Taga

Male category: 1st position (below 10 years): Rituraj Sen; 1st position (above 19 years): Manoj Kumar Sahu; 1st position (above 30 years): Shib Sankar Dutta; 2nd position (above 30 years): Rudol Herechu.