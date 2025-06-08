DC expresses dismay over poor performance of schools, calls for corrective measures

LIKABALI, 7 Jun: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap expressed dismay over the poor results of the schools of the district, and called for corrective measures right from the beginning of the academic session to ensure tangible improvements in the annual examinations results next time.

The DC was presiding over a coordination meeting with all heads of schools, block functionaries, and functionaries of the education department and the district administration at the circuit house conference hall here on Friday to review the annual examination performance of the schools of the district.

Citing multiple reasons for poor performance in the examinations, especially lack of coordination and support system among the teachers, students and their parents, the DC said that “the onus is on the teachers to shoulder the main responsibilities for the examination results.”

“Improving the results is a collective responsibility and the heads of schools,

block education officers, BRCCs and CRCCs should liaise with the local administrative officers concerned and share feedbacks and suggestions to accomplish it. We need to abide by the guidelines and instructions of the government and improvise our approaches, expertise and knowledge to ensure overall good of the system,” the DC said.

He also advocated initiating a practice of mentorship and school adoption by officers to shape the schools and to inculcate better academic and administrative environment.

Voicing concern over the dismal performance of the schools in the last annual examinations, DDSE Marte Koyu urged the heads of schools and teachers to adopt CBSE prescribed attendance system to regulate the required attendance criteria for appearing for examinations, prepare proper teaching plan for the whole session, and “review its functionalities and constitute counselling committees in all schools.”

“Instead of resorting to blame game, each one of the teachers should take it as a challenge to improve the result, so that the district outshines all other districts in the coming academic session,” he said.

Koyu EAC Dr Marngam Kakki urged the participants to “take the challenges in your hands in imparting education with renewed vigour amidst myriad obstacles to push for the performance graph showing upward trend in the next year.”

Earlier, all principals, headmasters and head teachers presented their reports, suggestions, and queries.

Bock Education Officer (Academics) Dajo Ngomle delivered a presentation on “the trends of examination performance reports of the schools of the district in the APSE 2025 for Classes 5 and 8, AP state internal board examinations for Classes 9 and 11, and CBSE examinations for Classes 10 and 12” in 2024-25 and the preceding years. (DIPRO)