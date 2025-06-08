Candidates for MLA-sponsored IAS coaching selected

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 7 Jun: Like in previous years, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has sponsored one-year coaching for five candidates from his constituency to prepare for the UPSC-CSE examination.

A panel comprising APCS officers and IAS coaching professionals selected the five candidates from 23 shortlisted applicants through a screening test and viva voce held here on Saturday, the programme coordinator informed.

The MLA launched the ‘Mission IAS Scholarship Programme’ in 2019 and has continued to offer free coaching to five aspirants from his constituency each year.

The programme aims to support talented local youths in preparing for the country’s most prestigious civil services examination.

Through these initiatives, Ering consistently supports meritorious students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, in preparing for various state and national-level competitive examinations.

It may be recalled that Dr Zing Messar of Mirem, under the Pasighat West constituency, who availed the MLA-sponsored UPSC-CSE coaching, cracked the IAS exam (AIR-846) last year, thereby bringing glory to the state.