Niausa FC clinch Mowang Wangham Memorial Trophy

LONGDING, 7 Jun: Niausa FC defeated Kaimai FC by a 3-0 score to lift the Mowang Wangham Memorial Trophy, an inter-village football tournament, which concluded here on Saturday.

Organized by the United Niaujen Students Union (UNSU), the tournament saw the participation of 27 teams from across Longding district.

The winning team took home a cash prize of Rs 70,000 along with the trophy, while the runners-up team received Rs 50,000 and a trophy. The runners-up cash prize was sponsored by Longding SP Dekio Gumja Tamin.

Ewang Wangsu of Niausa FC was declared the best player, while Lemge Pansa was adjudged the best goalkeeper. Chopgang Wangsa received the golden boot award, and the ‘best disciplined team’ award went to Nagong Konsa FC.

The tournament is organized in memory of late Mowang Wangham, a respected former member of the Agency Council and Pradesh Council, in recognition of his significant contributions to the community.

Earlier in the ceremony, paramount chief of Niaujen and son of late Mowang Wangham, Tokhaw Wangham expressed appreciation for the UNSU and the organizing committee for honouring his father’s legacy through such an event.

Longchan block ZPM Rajiv Wangsa and JMFC Tingkai Monwangham also attended the closing ceremony.