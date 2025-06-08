Topo Welfare Society organizes mass cleaning drive

DAPORIJO, 7 Jun: The Topo Welfare Society (TWS), led by its president Tayum Udik Taba, organized a mass social service and tree plantation programme at Officers Colony here in the Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia, and former Topo Welfare Society president Tayir Bulo also participated in the cleaning and tree plantation programme, the society informed in a release.

Gulmohar and Ashoka trees were planted in the colony. The society planted Ashoka saplings in the name of former home minister Takar Marde, who is suffering from illness.

The DC expressed appreciation for the TWS and other CBOs/TCBOs for their sincere and hardworking service in beautifying and cleaning the town.

Recently, the Upper Subansiri DC discussed beautification of the Daporijo township area with Tagin community-based organizations and other community-based organizations.

During the meeting, it was decided that all CBOs would adopt ownership of specific areas in the town for one year to enhance beautification and maintain cleanliness.

The Officers Colony road was earmarked for the Topo Welfare Society.