DC directs officers to be prepared for potential Covid-19 situation

NAMSAI, 9 Jun: Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa directed the officers concerned to ensure that all health facilities are adequately prepared with necessary resources in anticipation of a “potential Covid-19 situation.”

He said this during a District Task Force on Immunization meeting held at the district secretariat here on Monday. The meeting also included an orientation workshop on the ‘Stop diarrhoea campaign’, reorientation on the Rogi Kalyan Samiti/Jan Arogya Samiti, and a review of various NHM and vertical programme activities.

Key health indicators such as ANC registration, institutional deliveries, distribution of iron and folic acid to pregnant women and children, BCG coverage, and daily OPD reporting were thoroughly reviewed.

As part of the ‘Stop diarrhoea campaign’, orientation and capacity-building were conducted, with special focus on setting up zinc-ORS corners in health facilities and intensifying IEC activities related to diarrhoea prevention.

Participants were also briefed on the functioning of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti and the Jan Arogya Samiti. The meeting further included a review of the status of non-communicable diseases and the Ayushman Bharat Health Account.

The meeting was attended the DMO, DRCHO, IDSP/NCD DPO, MS, MOs, CDPO, HWOs and representative from the UNDP. (DIPRO)