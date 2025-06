PASIGHAT, 9 Jun: Siang Trust organized a free health camp at Bizari village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

A team of specialist doctors, including a urologist, ophthalmologist, and dentist, and retired doctors examined 165 patients and conducted blood pressure and sugar tests.

Medicines were also distributed free of cost to the needy patients, the Siang Trust informed in a release. (DIPRO)