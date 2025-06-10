DC commits to work for welfare of P/Pare

YUPIA, 9 Jun: Vishakha Yadav, the newly appointed deputy commissioner of Papum Pare district, expressed her commitment to work towards the development and welfare of the people of Papum Pare district, and sought cooperation and support from all officers and officials in achieving this goal.

Interacting with the administrative officers and officials of the DC office establishment here on Monday upon assuming charge, Yadav emphasized the crucial role played by the ground-level staffers in the smooth functioning of the institution. She acknowledged them as the “backbone of the administration” and urged all staff members to be punctual and diligent in their duties.

The DC stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation among all officers and officials, stating that it is essential for delivering efficient and effective public services.

She also emphasized the need to enhance the skills of the ministerial staff, and outlined her proposal to impart technical training to the upper division clerks and lower division clerks of the establishment.

Yadav further said that unauthorized absenteeism would be viewed seriously, and advised all officers and officials to seek prior permission for leave ofabsence. (DIPRO)