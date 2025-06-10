Polo Colony GHSS to get new school building

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Jun: The foundation stone for the construction of a G+3 school building was laid at the Government Higher Secondary School in Polo Colony here on Monday. The ceremony was attended by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, in the presence of ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, Ward 5 Corporator Tadar Hanghi, PWD Naharlagun Division Executive Engineer Chukhu Tacho, and the school’s Principal Monya Taipodia.

Both the MLA and the DC emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards and ensuring timely completion of the project. MLA Kaso also assured to provide additional funds to facilitate the project’s completion within the stipulated timeframe.