92 ILP violators externed from Namsai district

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 10 Jun: As part of the ongoing efforts to ensure lawful entry of outsiders, the Namsai district police on Tuesday initiated strict checking of inner line permit (ILP),during which a total of 92 ILP violators were identified and externed from the district.

In addition, three non-FIR cases were registered in connection with the violations.

The district police appealed to all contractors and agencies based in the district to strictly adhere to ILP norms and obtain valid permits before bringing any skilled or unskilled workers into the district.

“Lawful compliance is not just a duty – it’s a shared responsibility,” the Namsai district police said.