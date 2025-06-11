Integrated health camps launched

KHONSA, 10 Jun: A series of integrated health camps was launched on Tuesday from the taxi stand here in Tirap district by Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran.

The camps are being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, in collaboration with the Tirap District Health Society and the targeted intervention project under the Care Me Home Welfare Society, with the aim of providing comprehensive health services to underserved communities.

The first camp commenced on Tuesday in Thinsa village, benefiting over 200 individuals. Services offered included free testing and counselling for HIV, syphilis, Hepatitis B and C, as well as screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and tuberculosis.

The initiative will extend to 11 villages across the district, ensuring broader access to essential healthcare services.

The DC emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting public health, and encouraged community members to take full advantage of the services provided.

The inaugural function was attended by Khonsa General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr T Basar, District AIDS Control Officer Jayanti Thingnok, District Surveillance Officer Dr P Rakshik, Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia, and Chief Planning Officer Yamter Ete, among others. (DIPRO)