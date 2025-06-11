Civil-military fusion capsule begins

AALO, 10 Jun: A three-day ‘civil-military fusion capsule’ began at the military station here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by, among others, West Siang DC Mamu Hage, along with officers of the Shi-Yomi district administration.

5 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier Ritesh Katoch said that “this is a new initiatives of the Indian Army and the best platform where military and civil society can interact and build understanding through various activities,” adding that “military-civil fusion is for the development of border areas.”

Hage in her address expressed appreciation for the Indian Army for its role in ensuring better administration, and said that “during fire, floods, landslides, etc, we have to rely on the Indian Army and the paramilitary forces for assistance.”

She also spoke on the need to keep Aalo clean, and on eradicating the drug menace.

Dr Tejum Padu highlighted the socio-cultural ecosystem, while Kamba ADC Tamo Riba delivered a presentation on the role of the civil administration in crisis situation, and 5th Bn ITBP Commandant Anil Kumar presented a brief on border management by the ITBP. (DIPRO)