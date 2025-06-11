DC calls for holistic approach for improved academic performance

BOLENG, 10 Jun: Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon stressed the need for a holistic approach to enhance educational outcomes in the district.

Addressing principals, headmasters, and other stakeholders during a coordination meeting held at DC’s conference hall here on Monday to assess the outcomes of the recent CBSE Class 10 examinations, the DC called upon all stakeholders to foster a spirit of coordination, and underlined the importance of sincerity, punctuality, and discipline.

Highlighting concern over low pass percentages in mathematics and science, he urged schools to strengthen teaching in these subjects and address foundational gaps, particularly at the lower and upper primary levels.

The DC emphasized the need for improved student-teacher-parent relationships, regular conduct of SMC, SMDC, and parent-teacher meetings, and promotion of good manners and work ethics among students.

The DC also called for proper maintenance of school records, greater attention to girls’ hygiene, and effective implementation of the PM Poshan scheme.

DDSE Moli Tato appealed to all teachers and educational functionaries to be sincere, punctual, and committed to their duties to ensure better academic performance in the coming sessions.

BEO (Academic & Development) Onil Taki and DPC (ISSE) Tapon Mangkeng also spoke. (DIPRO)