Training for APSSB CGL exam officials held

TEZU, 10 Jun: A training-cum-briefing session for centre superintendents and invigilators for the upcoming APSSB Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, scheduled for 15 June, was held at the district secretariat’s conference hall here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, who is also the district superintendent for the APSSB, emphasized the crucial role of invigilators, centre superintendents, and all personnel involved in the examination process.

He asserted that the success of competitive examinations lies in fair and efficient execution of duties by everyone involved. He also underlined the significance of the APSSB in building a robust pool of capable human resources for the state.

SDO-cum-APSSB nodal officer Sotaillum Bellai delivered a detailed presentation on the rules, regulations, and guidelines to be followed during the examination. He urged all officials to carry out their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and diligence to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

All executive magistrates, centre superintendents, assistant centre superintendents, invigilators, and other officials designated for the examination attended the training programme. (DIPRO)