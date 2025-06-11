Disdrometer network installed at Donyi Polo Airport

HOLLONGI, 10 Jun: Pune (Maharashtra)-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has installed a state-of-the-art disdrometer network at the Donyi Polo Airport here.

The instrument was inaugurated on Tuesday by union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, in the presence of Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek.

A disdrometer records raindrop size distribution, rainfall intensity and accumulation every 30 seconds, delivering crucial data on precipitation microphysics. This data will significantly aid advanced research in rainfall microphysics, hydrological modelling and climate variability in the region.

This is the 15th disdrometer installed in India and the second in the Northeastern region after Guwahati – marking a key step in strengthening meteorological infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Airport Director P Narendra, IITM Scientist-F Dr Kaustav Chakravarty, AAC members, and AAI officials were present on the occasion.