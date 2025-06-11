Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is strategic necessity: Rijiju

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday defended the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a “strategic necessity” for India’s national security and a transformative opportunity for the state’s development.

He urged people who have been protesting against the project in the state bordering China to have an open mind about it, asserting that their culture, land and livelihoods will be protected.

The SUMP is a proposed mega-dam project on the Siang river, intended not only for power generation but also to manage flood risks from water releases by China and to maintain the natural flow of the river.

Addressing a function here to mark the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi government in office, Rijiju warned people of China’s growing hydropower activity upstream of the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) river, including two large-scale dam projects – one near the Great Bend and another at Medog.

“China has the engineering capacity to divert rivers, even build 1,000-km-long tunnels to drain water. That’s the level of risk we face,” the union minority affairs and parliamentary affairs minister said.

Describing SUMP as a strategic countermeasure, Rijiju emphasised that under international law, once India begins its own project, China cannot stop or divert the flow of the river.

“This project is a matter of national interest. It is crucial not just for power generation, but also for flood control across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and even Bangladesh,” he said.

“For years, we struggled to bring investment into hydropower projects here. We had to plead, but no one came forward. But Prime Minister Modi changed that. He said India will invest and ensure Arunachal’s potential is realised,” Rijiju said.

The MP of Arunachal West constituency acknowledged concerns raised by the indigenous Adi community about the dam, and assured its members that their sentiments, cultural heritage, and traditional farming practices would be respected.

“Projects must go forward, but not at the cost of people’s identity. Their culture, land, and livelihoods will be protected,” he said.

He also appealed to the local population to keep an open mind about the project.

The project, with an estimated installed capacity of 11,000 MW, is facing opposition from local communities due to concerns about displacement, livelihood loss, and environmental impacts.

“Some opposition may stem from misinformation or vested interests. These are our own people, we must engage with them and ensure they understand the long-term benefits,” Rijiju said.

“Jobs for youths, infrastructure, and economic growth – these will all come through hydropower. Arunachal Pradesh has no other major natural resource to fuel its development,” the minister added.

Rijiju also called for a balanced approach, saying development and conservation must go hand in hand.

The SUMP is being executed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation. (PTI)