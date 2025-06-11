E/Siang police constitute DTF to enforce ILP regulations

PASIGHAT, 10 Jun: In a move to ensure strict enforcement of the inner line permit (ILP) regulations, the East Siang district police haveconstituted a dedicated district task force (DTF).

The DTF will operate through two zonal teams based in Pasighat and Ruksin, led by the respective subdivisional police officers (SDPO). These teams will conduct focused verification drives and enforcement checks across vulnerable and sensitive locations in the district.

The Ruksin team will be headed by the DSP (HQ)-cum-Ruksin SDPO (i/c) and include the special branch OC, the Ruksin OC, and the Sille-Oyan OC.

The Pasighat team will be headed by the Pasighat SDPO and include the special branch OC, the Pasighat OC, the Mebo OC, and the women police station OC.

The special branch OC will lead the verification process using dedicated SB field staff, while other members

will carry out enforcement actions such as ILP checking, including surprise inspections at hotspots in the district.

The initiative aims to strengthen internal security, prevent demographic changes due to unlawful settlement, and ensure that all those coming to the district possess valid ILPs and comply with relevant legal provisions of the BEFR Act.

SP East Siang Pankaj Lamba has sought public cooperation in this exercise. The residents have been advised to report suspicious cases and ensure that their domestic helpers, tenants, and workers possess valid identity documents and ILPs.

For further information, or to report violations, citizens may contact the nearest police station or the special branch office at the SP office here. (DIPRO)