State NCP celebrates foundation day

Naharlagun, 10 Jun: The state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) celebrated the 27th foundation day of the party at its state office in Papu Nallah here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by party legislators, along party workers and supporters.

Marking the occasion, state NCP president Toko Tatung announced important organizational appointments aimed at strengthening the party’s leadership and outreach. Bordumsa-Diyun MLA Nikh Kamin was appointed as the state working president of the NCP, while Datik Ratan was appointed as vice president, and Lekang MLA Likha Soni and Kokar Ronya were appointed as general secretaries of the state unit.

In his address, Tatung emphasized the importance of revitalizing the party structure at the grassroots level, urging all party workers to cultivate a deep sense of responsibility, discipline and commitment to the party’s principles and objectives.

Kamin and Soni reiterated their steadfast dedication to the core values of the NCP and support to the national leadership’s vision. They also reaffirmed their commitment to work collectively for the party’s growth and for the welfare of the people, especially at the grassroots level.

NCP national working president Praful Patel conveyed his warm wishes and congratulations to the party leaders, workers and supporters across the country while acknowledging the invaluable contributions of each member in shaping the party’s journey over the past 27 years.

“Our party has always stood for national unity, democratic values and the upliftment of every section of society. The NCP has a glorious history of service and our unwavering commitment to constitutional principles, secularism and social justice has earned us the trust of the people,” Patel stated in his message.