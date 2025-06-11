LIC CSR regional lead visits textiles weaving project

ROING, 10 Jun: LIC CSR Northeast regional lead Abhinav Das undertook a two-day field visit to the GI-tagged Idu Mishmi traditional textiles weaving project sites here in Lower Dibang Valley district on 9 and 10 June.

The project is being implemented by NGO AMYAA,with support from the LIC Housing Finance Ltd (HFL) under its CSR initiative ‘Sangam’.

During his visit, Das was accompanied by AMYAA president RK Paul Chawang, programme manager Dapii Miwu, and Wipro Earthian project lead Bethem Marai. The team visited the homes of weavers engaged in the project, interacted with them about their weaving practices and livelihoods, and offered feedback and suggestions to strengthen the initiative.

On 10 June, a special interaction programme was organized at the central weaving-cum-tailoring facilitation centre in Mayu-II, where 30 weavers gathered to showcase their products and designs. Das and Chawang held an open discussion with the weavers on product diversification, business development strategies, record maintenance, product user registration under the GI tag, cooperative formation, and future plans for building a sustainable weaving enterprise.

The visit marked an important milestone as the project nears the completion of its third quarter, with one quarter remaining to complete its first year of implementation.

The interaction fostered a positive exchange of ideas and reaffirmed the commitment of both LIC HFL CSR and NGO AMYAA to preserve the rich textile heritage of the Idu Mishmi community while promoting socioeconomic empowerment for local women weavers.