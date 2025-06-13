Accused arrested in POCSO case

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: The capital police have arrested one Tai Shiva (41) in connection with Itanagar Women Police Station (WPS) Case No 43/2025, registered under Sections 74 and 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual molestation of a 13-year-old girl, reported to have taken place in March 2025. The matter came to light after the victim’s parents observed disturbing behavioural changes in the child, and lodged a complaint at the WPS here on 11 June.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, an investigation team led by WPS OC SI Tage Ami apprehended the accused the same night from Doimukh as he was trying to flee.

The accused holds the position of president of a group called the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Forum.

Given the serious nature of the offence and the requirement for custodial interrogation to establish the sequence of events and gather corroborative evidence, the special judge (POCSO), Yupia, has granted four days of police custody remand.

The capital police reiterated their commitment to conducting a fair, thorough, and sensitive investigation. The identity of the minor victim and her family is being strictly protected in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act.

“An appeal is made to all members of the public to respect the due process of law and refrain from any speculation or dissemination of information that could compromise the privacy and dignity of the child,” the police stated in a release.