Don’t withhold results of non-district quota vacancies

Editor,

Through this esteemed daily, I on behalf of all the candidates for the APSSB CGL Exam, 2025 would like to beg the APSSB chairman to withdraw the district vacancies from CGL 2025 as a writ petition has been filed against the district quotas.

Since the Gauhati High court has barred the APSSB from making any appointments against district quota vacancies, it would be unjustified to withhold the results of other posts of CGL 2025.

The court has not barred the appointment of the remaining posts: thus, it is only logical to withdraw the district quota vacancies and spare the injustice of unpredictable delay in releasing the results for the remaining posts.

Therefore the APSSB should please consider the plight of the unemployed, poor and ageing candidates who had toiled hard for taking this exam. Further, there could be wastage of vacancies, time and money if selected candidates get employed by taking other exams.

Hence I humbly pray to the APSSB chairman not to withhold the results of non-district quota vacancies.

An ageing candidate