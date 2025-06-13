Hot and humid conditions likely to persist in Arunachal: IMD

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast that hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in Arunachal Pradesh, especially in plain areas, for the next 24 hours.

“Daytime temperatures are likely to rise above normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at many places over Arunachal,” the IMD added.

Namsai, Seppa (East Kameng) and Tezu (Lohit) recorded maximum temperatures of 40.8, 40.7 and 40.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Itanagar Meteorological Centre Head Dr A Sandeep informed that the south west monsoon (Indian summer monsoon) prevalent winds are weak over the region. “Prevalent winds in the lower level – mainly continental easterlies/northeasterlies – could be attributed to the prevailing condition,” he said.

Dr Sandeep added that another factor that could attribute to the hot and humid condition is lack of moisture incursion to the region from the Bay of Bengal “due to the absence of any favourable and synoptic conditions.”

Moreover, mainly clear sky conditions during day time are contributing to higher solar insolation.

Dr Sandeep also informed that Itanagar recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius, Banderdewa recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, and Pasighat recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degree Celsius, “which is the highest ever recorded in the month of June so far.”