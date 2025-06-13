Maintain Tawang’s reputation as safe, welcoming tourist destination: DC

TAWANG, 12 Jun: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo called for proactive cooperation from all stakeholders and community members to maintain Tawang’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

She was speaking during a high-level meeting with key stakeholders from the tourism sector to deliberate on the development of tourism in the district, with particular focus on the movement of foreign tourists in sensitive locations.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thongon, DFO Piyush Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, District Tourism Officer Tsering Deki, and executive members of the Hoteliers Association, Taxi & Tour Operators Association, Homestay Owners Association, Market Welfare Committee, and representatives from intelligence agencies.

Tourism stakeholders highlighted the need for clear and uniform guidelines for the movement of foreign tourists, especially in high-interest yet sensitive zones. The deputy commissioner assured that the matter would be forwarded to the higher authorities for necessary directives. However, she emphasized that national security remains the utmost priority, and all stakeholders must cooperate in upholding the responsibility.

Later, the monthly National Committee on Drug Control (NCORD) meeting was also conducted, wherein Tawang SP DW Thongon presented an overview of the district’s crime status through a detailed presentation. He highlighted that, since the arrest of a drug peddler and a few consumers last year, no new drug-related cases have been reported.

“To further enhance safety, night patrolling has been intensified, and security cameras are being installed at all key entry and exit points in and around Tawang,” he added.

The SP also called upon all community members and associations to remain vigilant and provide timely information on any drug-related or antisocial activities.

During the interactive session, inputs were received from representatives of paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies and members of the tourism industry. (DIPRO)