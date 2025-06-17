APAKA wins 13 medals at KIO National Sub-Junior Cadets and Junior Karate Championship

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA) won 13 medals, including 2 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze, at the 4th KIO National Sub-Junior Cadets and Junior Karate Championship 2025, held in Uttarakhand from June 11-15.

Tasing Nilling (8 years) and Lucky Singhi (10 years) claimed the gold medals in individual kumite events, winning in the sub-junior boys +30 kg and sub-junior boys -35 kg category, respectively, APAKA general secretary John Bagang informed.

The silver medals were won by Yumni Nirin (13 yrs), Zenith Mize (13 yrs), Daya Lomdak (8 yrs), Durem Chetry (10 yrs), Ato Lisho Singhi (9 yrs) and Tai Natu Pai (11 yrs).

Nirin, Mize, and Lomdak secured their medals in the sub-junior girls’ -45 kg, -55 kg, and +30 kg category, respectively in individual kumite.

Meanwhile, in the sub-junior boys’ individual kumite, Chetry, Singhi, and Pai won in the +40 kg, -35 kg, and +45 kg category, respectively.

Yali Mimi, Subash Bagang, Vaishnavi Chauhan, Gunshailo Ngadong, and Jon Mara secured the bronze medals in various categories.

Mimi won her medal in individual kumite in junior girls’ -53 kg category, while Chauhan and Ngadong won in sub-junior girls’ – 25 kg and – 40 kg, respectively, in individual kumite.

Bagang and Mara (7 yrs) won their medals in sub-junior boys’ +25 kg and junior boys -50 kg category, respectively in individual kumite.

Yarda Tadap, Ajay Chitry, Veronica Padung, Dakpe Sikom were the team coaches.

Choma Doka and Rakom Dugi also participated in the championship as referee and judge.

The team was led by APAKA president Yarda Niki as the state representative.