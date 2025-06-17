Project Saksham helps 2 students qualify NEET 2025

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: Project Saksham – a flagship initiative of the Itanagar police – achieved remarkable success with two students – Gaurav Kumar Rai and Kago Reela – qualifying the NEET 2025, the capital police informed in a release.

Gaurav Kumar Rai, son of ASI (SG) DK Rai, and Kago Reela, daughter of Duyu Mompa, an official at SP office, Itanagar, have overcome significant odds to achieve the success.

“Their success reflects the transformative potential of this initiative,” the release said.

The duo was among seven students selected in the project’s inaugural batch.

To build this momentum, the capital police launched Saksham 2.0, the next phase of the project, on Monday.

In the second phase, 10 wards of police personnel will be selected and provided free coaching for the NEET 2026 examination, in partnership with Lalan’s Coaching Centre.

“Project Saksham is a step towards nurturing academic excellence and supporting the aspirations of our police families. We remain committed to creating more such opportunities that empower, uplift, and inspire,” the release added.

The project was launched in 2024 for the children of police personnel, in collaboration with Lalan’s Coaching Centre.