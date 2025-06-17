Arunachal student receives Taiwan MoE scholarship

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: Bhoomsi Taba Goyi, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, recently received the prestigious Taiwan Ministry of Education (MoE) scholarship and will be sponsored for her master’s degree study for two years.

Goyi completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) in 2023 and has been learning Mandarin for more than two years at the ADBU’s Taiwan Education Centre.

In 2024, with the recommendation of her Mandarin teacher Kuei-Mi LI, Goyi had received the Huayu (Mandarin) enrichment scholarship from the Taiwan government and went for a language study of six months. What she has experienced in these six months reinforced her determination to go back to Taiwan for her further studies:

“Staying in Taiwan for six months has been a truly life-changing experience. From the very beginning, I felt embraced

by the warmth and politeness of the Taiwanese people. Their friendliness made it easy to adjust to a new environment and feel at home.

“Academically, I found the education system to be well-structured and highly supportive. My language teachers were approachable, patient, and encouraging, which greatly helped me improve my Mandarin skills and boosted my confidence in using the language,” Goyi said.

“Overall, my time in Taiwan has not only enhanced my academic journey but also broadened my cultural horizons. It’s an experience I will always cherish,”she said.

To encourage outstanding South Asian students to undertake degree studies in Taiwan so as to boost bilateral, academic and cultural exchanges, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education provides annual scholarships to students from South Asian countries, including India, for their undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The recipients receive sponsorships for their tuition and miscellaneous expenses up to 1,283 USD (approximately Rs 1,10,000) per semester, and a monthly stipend of approximate 641 USD (Rs 55,000) for a duration of two to four years.

To concretize her dream of studying abroad and receiving a quality education in a multicultural environment without the stress of financial burden, Goyi applied for the Taiwan MoE scholarship with the encouragement and recommendation of her Mandarin teacher.

“This scholarship marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my life, filled with opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with others,” she said.

Based on her own successful experiences, Goyi encouraged others to learn Mandarin and apply for Taiwan scholarships: “Learning Mandarin not only enhances communication skills but also gives access to a deep and diverse culture that spans thousands of years. It challenges us in new ways and can open doors to international careers in business, education, diplomacy, and more.

“The Taiwan MoE scholarship is one of the best opportunities for international students. It’s not just about financial support – it’s about personal growth, academic development, and cultural immersion. Taiwan offers a peaceful, respectful, and innovative environment that helps students thrive. I truly believe this experience has the power to transform lives, just like it has transformed mine,” she said.