SAGALEE, 17 Jun: Over 200 farmers from Sagalee division attended a buyers-sellers meet organised at the ADC office conference hall here in Papum Pare district by the Horticulture Department on Tuesday.

The event was aimed to connect buyers and sellers, promote local horticulture produce, and foster trade partnerships for sustainable growth. It was inaugurated by Papum Pare ZPC Nabam Yakum, in the presence of Sagalee ADC Yame Higio, DHO Joram Bath, APMB CEO Okit Palling, and others.

In her address, the ZPC emphasized the importance of market linkages, and advised the farmers to utilize the opportunity to showcase their products effectively. She also expressed gratitude to the Horticulture Department for organizing the meet in Sagalee, highlighting the district’s effort to promote regional development.

The event featured technical sessions, which saw the participation of prominent buyers, including Privilege Advisory Service Pvt Ltd, Tea and Agro Management Services Pvt Ltd, Arvira Signature Spices, Kolkata, Bio-Ethanol Pvt Ltd, Guwahati, Subansiri Organic Kiwi Cardamom FPC, and Sagalee Agro Producer Pvt Ltd.

These sessions were followed by an interactive Q&A session, providing farmers with valuable insights and opportunities to engage with potential buyers.

ADC Higio and CEO Palling urged the farmers to leverage the meet to establish meaningful connections with buyers and explore new market opportunities. They emphasized the importance of utilizing such platforms to enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the growth of the horticulture sector in the region. (DIPRO)