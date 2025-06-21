ArSRLM organizes Udyami Panjikaran Mela

ROING/DAMBUK, 20 Jun: A total of 68 entrepreneurs – 58 from Roing and 10 from Dambuk – participated in an ‘Udyami Panjikaran Mela’organized by the mission management units of Roing and Dambuk under the ArSRLM on Friday.

The entrepreneurs also registered under the Udyami initiative and collectively generated revenue of over Rs 90,000.

During the event, Roing ADC Lui Shiba encouraged the SHGs to complete their Udyami registration and emphasized its long-term benefits.

District Mission Manager Senong Namchoom highlighted the objectives and benefits of the mela, while APRB Branch Manager Sandeep Kumar spoke on banking schemes and Mudra loan eligibility.

SBI Chief Manager Pawan Kumar Rajan in his address stressed the importance of following the “panchsutras of SHG operations” and avoiding the NPA status, while also encouraging SHG members to take advantage of financial inclusion schemes.

The event was attended also by the agriculture development officer, the horticulture development officer, senior scientist from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the NABARD district development manager, the founder of NGO AMYAA, officials from the Department of Textile and Handloom, and others.