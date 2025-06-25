Disregard for fisheries graduates

Editor,

Through the columns of The Arunachal Times, I wish to highlight a serious issue affecting fisheries graduates in Arunachal Pradesh. The recent technical fishery demonstrator posts announced by the APSSB have been thrown open to candidates from any background — an outright disregard for trained fisheries professionals.

According to the Directorate of Fisheries (Meen Arunachal), the role of a technical fishery demonstrator is highly technical. It involves site surveys for rural aquaculture and cold water fish culture, assessing indigenous species, guiding farmers, and preparing final bills and reports — duties that clearly require formal training in fisheries science.

Yet, despite an increasing pool of qualified fisheries graduates, the department chooses to ignore their merit. Even the long-awaited APPSC fishery officer examination has only a handful of posts, and not every candidate can secure an officer’s role. The position of technical fishery demonstrator would have been an ideal entry point for many, providing valuable experience while strengthening the sector. Opening these posts to unrelated disciplines compromises both quality and growth.

To the Directorate of Fisheries and the secretary: this is a stern reminder that the youths of Arunachal are vigilant. We are watching, and history will remember those who neglected their responsibility to nurture this vital sector and its trained professionals.

Frustrated fishery aspirants