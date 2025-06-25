Intensify efforts to combat TB: Guv

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik urged all stakeholders to intensify efforts and adopt a mission-mode approach to combat tuberculosis (TB) in the state.

Reviewing the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan with State Tuberculosis Officer Dr PD Thongchi and others at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor said that the abhiyan is a collective responsibility.

The meeting focused on assessing progress, identifying challenges, and reinforcing strategies to eliminate tuberculosis from the state.

As a committed Ni-kshay Mitra himself, the governor has adopted TB patients across multiple districts. He exhorted the officials to ensure that every TB patient is adopted, so that they receive treatment and also the emotional and nutritional support required for recovery and dignity.

The governor, who has been passionately promoting the TB-free India campaign in his interactions with gaon buras, panchayat leaders, and communities during district tours, called for a renewed commitment from all present to make Arunachal Pradesh a model state in the fight against tuberculosis, and advocated conducting circle-level and village-level competitions themed ‘TB Mukt Circle’ and ‘TB Mukt Village’ to strengthen grassroots awareness and engagement.

Parnaik called upon the ministers, MLAs, deputy commissioners, district officers and staffers, business leaders, and citizens to come forward as Ni-kshay Mitras and play an active role in this national movement.

Besides Dr Thongchi, Assistant Programme Officer Dr Orik Apang, WHO consultant (TB) Dr Nidhi Sumnyan, and IEC Officer Tare Bage briefed the governor on the progress of the abhiyan. (Raj Bhavan)