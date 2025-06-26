Workers Right

The capital unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Welfare Society (AAPWWS) has made a compelling demand, calling for the proper implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Factory Act, 1948, the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, and the Arunachal Shops and Establishments Act in the Itanagar Capital Region.

The workers’ union stated that private sectors-including factories, shopping malls, private institutes such as schools, coaching centres, private hospitals, and business establishments-in the ICR do not comply with the relevant legislation. This non-compliance has led to the denial of minimum wages and safe working conditions.

The organisation also highlighted pay disparities between APST and non-APST workers, as well as gender-based discrimination.

The government must look into these issues and ensure that all labour laws are fully implemented across the state. Proper enforcement of these laws is a fundamental step to ensure that workers-who already have limited rights-are protected and provided with necessary facilities.

The Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), which is responsible for the welfare of workers, should also actively participate in ensuring that these laws are not merely on paper. Often, labour laws are either not implemented at all, or implemented only partially. Such selective enforcement amounts to discrimination, as labourers are routinely deprived of even basic facilities.