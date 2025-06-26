A letter to CM from Pessing

Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the Chief Minister to the unfortunate condition of the water supply in Pessing village, Siang district.

A few points are submitted for kind consideration:

Pessing village has been grappling with issues of water scarcity and poor water quality for several decades, yet no concrete solution has been implemented to date. Scarcity of water is a regular issue, and the quality of available water remains poor. Depending on weather conditions, the situation often worsens. It is noteworthy that villagers often voluntarily engage in cleaning and repairing the dilapidated pipelines and reservoirs, even during harsh weather conditions. On behalf of the residents of Pessing, I respectfully request that directives be issued to the concerned department to take cognizance of this issue and expedite sanitary inspections, surveillance, and regular monitoring of the water supply and its sources.

Consumption of water contaminated with chemicals such as fluoride, mercury, chloride, lead, iron, sulphate, magnesium, nitrate, cadmium, arsenic, heavy metals, and pesticides can lead to serious health hazards, including skeletal deformities, arsenicosis, skin diseases, and various forms of cancer (e.g., bladder, kidney, skin, and lung). Therefore, it is imperative that mandatory water quality monitoring and assessment be conducted by the concerned department in strict adherence to the Uniform Drinking Water Quality Protocol.

The areas in and around Pessing have been endemic to diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhoea, dysentery, and other ailments. Hence, regular and mandatory bacteriological testing of drinking water must be carried out at recognized laboratories. The water quality analysis data should also be made available to the villagers. The department should conduct awareness programs, training, and capacity-building activities on hygiene practices, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and annual water quality testing using field test kits. Community members, schools, gram panchayats, and other stakeholders should be actively involved to help build a robust and aware community capable of effective water management and surveillance.

A sincere request is made on behalf of the public of Pessing that the Chief Minister take cognizance of this pressing issue and direct the concerned department for necessary action and due diligence.

Adv. Kani Tamut

Pangin, Siang district