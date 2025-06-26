Understanding and managing itchy skin in dogs

[ Kadeng Borang ]

Why is my dog’s skin red and itchy?

Many pet parents are concerned when their dogs suffer from red, itchy skin. This condition can significantly impact your dog’s comfort and overall well-being. Skin problems are common in dogs, as the skin serves as a major protective organ and houses the immune system’s first line of defense. Additionally, certain dog breeds may be genetically predisposed to these issues, making the condition harder to manage.

Common symptoms of skin problems in dogs

The symptoms of itchy skin in dogs can be seasonal, often worsening during warmer weather or when plants begin to pollinate. Key signs to look for include:

# Redness

# Greasy, waxy, or matted fur coat

# Red, irritated skin

# Lumps and bumps

# Dry skin

# Scratching and biting

# Hair loss

# Bald spots

These symptoms are not only uncomfortable but can also indicate underlying allergies or skin infections.

Common allergens and their treatment options

Fleas

Cause: Flea bites are a major trigger for itchy skin, as flea saliva can lead to allergic reactions.

Treatment: Implement a flea control program to eliminate existing fleas and prevent future infestations.

Environmental Allergens

Cause: Pollens, molds, dust mites, storage mites, dander, and other environmental elements can cause allergic reactions.

Treatment: Repeated injections of a serum containing allergens (known as immunotherapy) can help reduce the dog’s immune sensitivity.

Food Allergies

Cause: Certain food ingredients can trigger allergic reactions.

Treatment: Conduct a food trial by feeding your dog a diet that eliminates common allergens like beef, dairy, and grains to identify the source of the problem.

Nutritional Support: VET-PRO by Drools

To address and manage skin issues nutritionally, Drools offers VET-PRO, a specially formulated diet that supports skin health and strengthens your dog’s natural skin defenses.

Benefits of VET-PRO:

Improves skin and coat health

Promotes natural skin defenses

How it works:

Contains selected sources of protein and carbohydrates enriched with optimal levels of omega-6 and omega-3 (EPA + DHA).

Includes aloe vera extract and bromelain for added skin benefits

Conclusion

Itchy and red skin in dogs can be distressing for both pets and owners. By understanding the underlying causes and adopting a multi-faceted approach-including allergen management, medical treatment, and nutritional support-you can help your dog live a more comfortable, itch-free life.

Always consult your veterinarian before starting any new treatment or diet plan for your pet.

For more information, visit: www.drools.in (The contributor is a 3rd Year BVSc student, College of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Selesih, Aizawl, Mizoram.)