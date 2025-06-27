A CMC Vellore experience made simple for Arunachali patients

[Prem Taba]

My sister’s deteriorating neurological condition led us from Arunachal Pradesh to Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, referred by the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for specialized care with a neurologist. I was anxious as it was my first time to south India, but hopeful, knowing the CMC’s reputation – ranked third in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for medical colleges for its skilled doctors and modern facilities.

We took a direct flight from the Hollongi Airport in Itanagar to Chennai Airport, followed by a three-hour drive (140 kms) to Vellore, costing Rs 2,000 by taxi. The CMC is empanelled under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), offering cashless treatment for eligible procedures upon admission for enrolled patients, with coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually, but anyone can seek treatment here.

During my 16-day stay in Vellore, I visited three campuses – CMC Ranipet (14 kms away), and Bagayam Mental Health Centre (7 kms from the town campus) – out of medical necessity for check-ups and treatment. Here’s my experience to guide other Arunachali patients.

I began by registering my sister on CMC’s website (clin.cmcvellore.ac.in) and booking an appointment with a neurologist, which was straightforward with her medical details. For emotional disorder and mental health needs, like counselling or psychiatric care, the Bagayam Mental Health Centre, a Rs 150 auto-rickshaw ride from the CMC town campus, offers walk-in appointments on Wednesdays and Saturdays at Counter 107, with no prior booking needed.

At the Vellore campus, I went to the ISSCC Block at G-32 to collect her appointment permit slip. At the Ranipet campus, we used a kiosk near the entrance at our scheduled time to get a token printout with her room and floor details, though registration counters were also available.

The treatment process was smooth and convenient. My sister began with check-ups for height, weight, and blood pressure; then we waited for her token number to be called for the neurologist’s consultation. Everything we needed was within the hospital complex- p harmacies for her prescriptions, and facilities for MRI, X-ray, CT scans, ultrasound, master health check-ups, blood tests, urine tests, and more. Waiting areas were air-conditioned, with cafeterias, filtered water stations, and clean toilets on every floor, keeping us comfortable. The security staff guided us, and the CMC’s strict queue system ensured order. After her consultation, I paid for her medicines at the counter on her floor, received a token number, and waited in a designated area until her name was called to collect them. All her test reports were sent digitally to her doctor, but hard copies or films were available from Room B001 in Vellore for a decent fee.

Arranging my sister’s admission was not easy. Our CMAAY insurance covered only the general ward, and we waited seven days for a bed, but the high demand made it nearly impossible to get one. With her neurological condition being severe, we chose a semi-private ward, which was available but more expensive. The wards are well-maintained, with regular doctor visits, nurse checks to monitor her condition, and cleaning staff ensuring hygiene through frequent rounds and segregated waste bins. Visiting hours end at 7 pm, and only one female attendant is allowed to stay overnight with the patient, so I arranged for a female family member to stay. Each patient gets two visitor slips for entry through Gate No 5 at C Block. If you’re under CMAAY, confirm cashless eligibility with the billing team upon admission.

Getting around Vellore was straightforward, and accommodation options were convenient. Free buses run daily from 5 am to 10 pm from Jubilee Gate near the Vellore campus to Ranipet, but you should only travel on your appointment date. Lodges are available at reasonable rates near the Vellore campus, costing Rs 700 to Rs 1,700 per night, depending on amenities like air-conditioning or kitchens for self-catering. These kitchens are handy if you prefer cooking your own meals instead of local dishes like biryani, idli, dosa, or pongal.

Looking back on our journey, I found the doctors, nurses, and staff at CMC Vellore kind and professional, creating a supportive environment for patients and visitors. The hospital’s digital system streamlines everything, from booking appointments, making payments, to receiving reports, and security ensures order with a disciplined queue system. As we return to Arunachal with my sister’s full check-up, neurologist consultation, prescribed medications, and my own master health check-up, I carry home hope for her recovery, and feel grateful for the care she received.

Whether you seek neurological care, a routine check-up, or mental health support for a loved one, CMC Vellore offers a convenient and reliable experience for Arunachali patients. Plan your visit with confidence, and for more details, visit www.clin.cmcvellore.ac.in. (The writer is an independent researcher)