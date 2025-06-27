Udyami Panjikaran Mela held

YACHULI, 26 Jun: Udyami Panjikaran Mela – an entrepreneurial registration drive aimed at empowering self help-group (SHG) members and their families – was organised here in Keyi Panyor district on Thursday.

The event witnessed the participation of local SHG entrepreneurs, with a total of 43 members registering their products, including one family member of an SHG participant.

The primary objective of the mela was to facilitate entrepreneurial registration for SHG members and their family members, thereby enabling them to formalize their businesses and access various government schemes and markets.

The event began with a briefing by Kara Anne, who explained the concept and importance of the Udyami Panjikaran Mela. She expressed appreciation for the SHG members for their active participation, and lauded their enthusiasm in stepping forward to register their entrepreneurial ventures.

CO John Diru motivated the SHG members to “look beyond registration and view this initiative as a stepping stone towards improving the quality and marketability of your products.”

He emphasized the importance of innovation, consistency, and branding in order to compete in national markets. He also visited the stalls set up by SHG entrepreneurs, engaged in interactions with the participants, and offered valuable feedback.

The mela served as a platform for SHG entrepreneurs to showcase their products, understand the registration process, and gain insights from officials and coordinators involved in rural development and entrepreneurship promotion.