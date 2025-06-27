AMBK demands speedy trial of murder case

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 26 Jun: The Adi Mising Bane Kebang (AMBK) – a joint committee of the state’s Adi tribe and the Misings of neighbouring Assam – has strongly condemned the recent killing of Assam youth Prabash Doley in Chimpu in Papum Pare district, and demanded that the murder case be tried by a fast-track court.

The AMBK in a representation recently submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu demanded that the state government award capital punishment to the accused and ensure fair compensation with long-term livelihood support to the victim’s family.

AMBK general secretary Tani Moyong stated that the kebang does not consider the incident as an isolated law and order issue but as an event of gross violation of human rights. The kebang has termed the killing a “disgrace to dignity of living of the citizens from neighbouring states who come to work in Arunachal.”

The AMBK stated that the shocking incident has ignited emotions and sentiments of the Adi-Mising community, and raised questions regarding the safety, dignity and rights of migrants or labourers in the state.

“Such antisocial mindset and offensive acts may derail existing relationships between different communities living in the state and neighbouring Assam,” the AMBK noted in the representation.