Legislators must constantly enhance their understanding of governance: DCM

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that legislators, as policymakers, must constantly enhance their understanding of governance to better serve the people and contribute to the state’s development.

He said this while addressing MLAs during the inaugural session of a two-day orientation programme at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) here on Thursday. The programme is being organised by the APLA in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) and the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Highlighting the value of informed debate and constructive discussion, Mein said that such orientation programmes are essential for strengthening the legislative process and enhancing the capabilities of MLAs. He exhorted the legislators to familiarise themselves with the Assembly’s rules, procedures, and responsibilities, including the drafting of substantive questions and private member resolutions.

The DCM also urged them to learn from the institution’s historical journey, starting with the contributions of its first Speaker Nokmey Namati, to better appreciate the evolution of democratic governance in the state.

He commended APLA Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, the PRIDE director and the senior officials from the secretariats of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for organising the programme which, he said, would help to enhance the efficiency of the state’s legislators.

Ministers, MLAs, APLA Secretary Tadar Meena, PRIDE director Prashant Kumar Mallick, and senior officials from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)