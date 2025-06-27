DCM bats for merging traditional, modern healthcare

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has stressed the need to integrate traditional knowledge systems with modern healthcare services to build a more resilient and inclusive future for Himalayan communities.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day HIMSamwaad 2025 here on Wednesday night, Mein called for the preservation and institutionalisation of indigenous medicinal practices.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and promoting women and youth leadership in water and health governance.

The deputy chief minister noted that Himalayan states face unique challenges such as geographical remoteness, ecological vulnerability and uneven access to public services, and underlined the vital role of community engagement in addressing these issues effectively.

Highlighting recent strides in the state’s healthcare and water sectors, Mein pointed out key initiatives like the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and drone-enabled healthcare delivery under the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative.

He also emphasised Arunachal’s landmark achievement of 100 percent household tap water coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to “community-led, technology-driven, and culturally grounded development,” he said, “Our communities are not just beneficiaries but equal partners in shaping a healthier and more resilient Himalayan future.”

The event was organised by Sewa International in collaboration with the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), the state government, and environmental organisations.

HIMSamwaad 2025 was held under the theme ‘Strengthening Community Engagement for Sustainable Health and Water Solutions’.

It brought together policymakers, experts, and grassroots leaders to deliberate on pressing issues related to health, water, and climate resilience in the Himalayan region. (PTI)