Mayor inspects municipal wards

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen and several corporators, engineers and IMC officials, inspected various municipal wards to assess on-ground conditions and engage directly with frontline staff.

The inspection covered Ward Nos 17, 14, 4, and 2, where the team interacted with IMC ground workers to understand their challenges and day-to-day operational issues.

During the inspection, sanitation workers shared their grievances with the mayor, highlighting issues such as extremely low wages despite their demanding work. The mayor assured to take up the matter with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Minister Pema Khandu to ensure that the workers’ grievances are addressed.

Earlier in the day, the mayor visited the Ganga daily market, where he expressed concern over congested traffic, inadequate parking space, and cleanliness issues in the area. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts to improve infrastructure and hygiene in market zones for the benefit of both vendors and the public.