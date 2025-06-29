Tagung, Duchok to represent India at Kudo World Cup

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Techi Tagung and Taro Duchok from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to represent India at the Kudo World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Bulgaria from 3 to 10 July.

Tagung, who hails from Rissi in Kra Daadi district, will be leaving here for Bulgaria on 29 June.

A BTech (civil) graduate and an LLB student at Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Itanagar, Tagung has been practicing kudo – a Japanese hybrid martial art that blends karate, judo, BJJ, and kickboxing – for over seven years.

His selection comes on the heels of an impressive bronze medal win in the (-270) PI category at the National Kudo Championship held in Surat in November 2024, where the participants had to compete for a spot to represent India at the international level.

“This is a dream come true. I’m honoured and excited

to represent my country,” Tagung said in a press release, expressing gratitude to the Kudo International Federation India, the Arunachal Kudo Association, his family, and Abrasumente Academy, where he trains.

“Their support has shaped me into the athlete I am today,” he added.

The Kudo World Cup 2025 will witness elite fighters from over 50 countries in a gruelling full-contact competition that tests skill, endurance, and discipline.

Tagung, who previously bagged a gold medal at the 10th Kudo National Tournament (Khandala, 2019), and multiple bronzes, including at the Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament, has proven himself among the best in the sport.

Commending his selection, Tichi Tabang, chairman of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) Kra Daadi district unit and vice president of the Gerchi Welfare Society, wished him all the best for the upcoming event.

“Your dedication and passion have brought immense pride to our community, state, and country,” said Tabang.

“You are an inspiration to countless young minds. We urge the state government to recognize and support athletes like you who bring glory to the nation,” he added.

Duchok’s selection is a result of his years of hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Under the guidance of the Kudo International Federation India and the Arunachal Kudo Association, and with the constant support of his family, friends, and the local community, Duchok has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

He is known for his achievements at Kudo National Championships, including a silver medal in 2021, and bronze medals in 2022 and 2023, and a silver medal.