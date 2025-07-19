Tedir assures to promote kho-kho in state

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: Former education minister Taba Tedir said that he would do his best to promote the game of kho-kho in the state and bring together the best kho-kho team and players from the state to represent the state in zonal, national and international championships and competitions.

Tedir said this during a meeting of the Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh, which was attended by observers from the Sports Association of Arunachal Pradesh (SAA), the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), and the Kho-Kho Federation of India.

Tedir was re-elected as president of the Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh during the meeting.

Also present on the occasion was Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) vice president and in-charge Northeast M Madhusudon Singh, who commended the overall progress that has been made in the state to encourage kho-kho.

Earlier, several issues of the sporting organization were discussed and taken up during the meeting.

Among others, KKAAP general secretary Puto Bui, former general secretary Tatar Mosi and former treasurer Maruk Talar were present at the meeting.